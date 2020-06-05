43 JEWETT AVE

Amenities

NEWLY RENOVATED 2BR+DEN WITH PRIVATE BALCONY. Live in this gorgeous fully renovated two bedroom plus den, one bathroom with access to a private balcony. The new redesign includes: gleaming hardwood floors, fully equipped kitchen with brand new cabinetry and stainless-steel GE appliances, new closets in the bedrooms and a spacious spa like bathroom. This home is conveniently located in Journal Square with easy access to shops, restaurants, local grocery and NJ Transit right around the corner for easy commute to the PATH, NYC or around NJ. Available June 1st. 1.5 security deposit, one month broker and $35 application fee per person.