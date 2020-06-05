All apartments in Jersey City
43 JEWETT AVE
43 JEWETT AVE

43 Jewett Avenue · (862) 208-2287
Location

43 Jewett Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07304
McGinley Square

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
NEWLY RENOVATED 2BR+DEN WITH PRIVATE BALCONY. Live in this gorgeous fully renovated two bedroom plus den, one bathroom with access to a private balcony. The new redesign includes: gleaming hardwood floors, fully equipped kitchen with brand new cabinetry and stainless-steel GE appliances, new closets in the bedrooms and a spacious spa like bathroom. This home is conveniently located in Journal Square with easy access to shops, restaurants, local grocery and NJ Transit right around the corner for easy commute to the PATH, NYC or around NJ. Available June 1st. 1.5 security deposit, one month broker and $35 application fee per person.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 JEWETT AVE have any available units?
43 JEWETT AVE has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 43 JEWETT AVE have?
Some of 43 JEWETT AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 JEWETT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
43 JEWETT AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 JEWETT AVE pet-friendly?
No, 43 JEWETT AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 43 JEWETT AVE offer parking?
No, 43 JEWETT AVE does not offer parking.
Does 43 JEWETT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 JEWETT AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 JEWETT AVE have a pool?
No, 43 JEWETT AVE does not have a pool.
Does 43 JEWETT AVE have accessible units?
No, 43 JEWETT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 43 JEWETT AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 43 JEWETT AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
