Jersey City, NJ
395 Bergen Avenue - 1
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

395 Bergen Avenue - 1

395 Bergen Ave · (908) 304-4697
Location

395 Bergen Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07304
West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1104 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This large beautiful 2 Bed 1 Bath apartment in a booming area of Jersey City can you be yours today. The unit was just renovated. Newly painted, all-new floors and appliances included. The apartment is also equipped with a video intercom system. Building and area are very safe. Security cameras are located throughout as well. Large shared basement available for storage. Stop parking on the street because a freshly graveled and private parking lot is available in the back of the building! The building is centrally located. The NJ Transit bus stop right out front. The MLK and West Side Ave. Light Rail Stations are both less than a 10 min walk away! Jersey City Medical Center is less than a 10 min drive. New Jersey City University is a 15 min walk and Manhattan is 20-30 min away. Local food, nightlife and shopping are all minutes away. This place won't last. Apply now.

Pets are welcome on a case by case basis. (Small fee will apply)
Anyone interested must submit an application ($50 fee). This will cover the credit and background checks.
Tenants will pay all utilities except Trash.
Security deposit is 1 months.
No Broker Fee
Beautiful 4 Unit Building in a booming area of Jersey City. Centrally located to transportation, food, shopping and nightlife.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 395 Bergen Avenue - 1 have any available units?
395 Bergen Avenue - 1 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 395 Bergen Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 395 Bergen Avenue - 1's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 395 Bergen Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
395 Bergen Avenue - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 395 Bergen Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 395 Bergen Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 395 Bergen Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 395 Bergen Avenue - 1 does offer parking.
Does 395 Bergen Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 395 Bergen Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 395 Bergen Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 395 Bergen Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 395 Bergen Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 395 Bergen Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 395 Bergen Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 395 Bergen Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
