395 Bergen Avenue - 1

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This large beautiful 2 Bed 1 Bath apartment in a booming area of Jersey City can you be yours today. The unit was just renovated. Newly painted, all-new floors and appliances included. The apartment is also equipped with a video intercom system. Building and area are very safe. Security cameras are located throughout as well. Large shared basement available for storage. Stop parking on the street because a freshly graveled and private parking lot is available in the back of the building! The building is centrally located. The NJ Transit bus stop right out front. The MLK and West Side Ave. Light Rail Stations are both less than a 10 min walk away! Jersey City Medical Center is less than a 10 min drive. New Jersey City University is a 15 min walk and Manhattan is 20-30 min away. Local food, nightlife and shopping are all minutes away. This place won't last. Apply now.



Pets are welcome on a case by case basis. (Small fee will apply)

Anyone interested must submit an application ($50 fee). This will cover the credit and background checks.

Tenants will pay all utilities except Trash.

Security deposit is 1 months.

No Broker Fee

Beautiful 4 Unit Building in a booming area of Jersey City. Centrally located to transportation, food, shopping and nightlife.