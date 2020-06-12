All apartments in Jersey City
389 WASHINGTON ST
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:19 PM

389 WASHINGTON ST

389 Washington St · (201) 795-5200
Location

389 Washington St, Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Waterfront

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 34D · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Balmy breezes and breathtaking views await! Elegant 1 Bedroom Penthouse Apt features 9' ceilings, gleaming mahogany flooring, an open living/ dining area. Chic kitchen offering custom cabinetry, upscale Viking stainless steel appliances, and the adjoining terrace combine for exceptional casual or formal entertaining. The inviting master bedroom and marble-tiled bath provide a soothing private retreat. Garage parking, on-site concierge, a state-of-the-art fitness center, residents' lounge, and spacious, furnished shared deck with grills for great al fresco parties all contribute to the celebrated lifestyle of the "A" Complex. All included in rent! Only 1/2 Broker Fee!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 389 WASHINGTON ST have any available units?
389 WASHINGTON ST has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 389 WASHINGTON ST have?
Some of 389 WASHINGTON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 389 WASHINGTON ST currently offering any rent specials?
389 WASHINGTON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 389 WASHINGTON ST pet-friendly?
No, 389 WASHINGTON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 389 WASHINGTON ST offer parking?
Yes, 389 WASHINGTON ST does offer parking.
Does 389 WASHINGTON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 389 WASHINGTON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 389 WASHINGTON ST have a pool?
Yes, 389 WASHINGTON ST has a pool.
Does 389 WASHINGTON ST have accessible units?
No, 389 WASHINGTON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 389 WASHINGTON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 389 WASHINGTON ST has units with dishwashers.
