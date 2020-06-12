389 WASHINGTON ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge doorman elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Balmy breezes and breathtaking views await! Elegant 1 Bedroom Penthouse Apt features 9' ceilings, gleaming mahogany flooring, an open living/ dining area. Chic kitchen offering custom cabinetry, upscale Viking stainless steel appliances, and the adjoining terrace combine for exceptional casual or formal entertaining. The inviting master bedroom and marble-tiled bath provide a soothing private retreat. Garage parking, on-site concierge, a state-of-the-art fitness center, residents' lounge, and spacious, furnished shared deck with grills for great al fresco parties all contribute to the celebrated lifestyle of the "A" Complex. All included in rent! Only 1/2 Broker Fee!