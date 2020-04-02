378-380 HALLADAY ST

Amenities

in unit laundry parking oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Great Duplex, perfect for commuters,Well maintained 3 Bed/1 bathroom, Conveniently located 5 Mins from Downtown Jersey City, 2 blocks to Liberty State Park Light Rail Station and a bus stop at the corner. Conveniently located to eateries, shopping, schools, houses of worship and access to New Jersey Turnpike and Liberty Science Center.Great outdoor space! One parking included! $50 a month towards the water bill due to use of washer and dryer, If you do not want the washer/ Dryer then you wont be charged the $50