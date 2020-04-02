All apartments in Jersey City
378-380 HALLADAY ST

378-380 Halladay Street · (201) 433-1111
Location

378-380 Halladay Street, Jersey City, NJ 07304
Bergen - Lafayette

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 2150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great Duplex, perfect for commuters,Well maintained 3 Bed/1 bathroom, Conveniently located 5 Mins from Downtown Jersey City, 2 blocks to Liberty State Park Light Rail Station and a bus stop at the corner. Conveniently located to eateries, shopping, schools, houses of worship and access to New Jersey Turnpike and Liberty Science Center.Great outdoor space! One parking included! $50 a month towards the water bill due to use of washer and dryer, If you do not want the washer/ Dryer then you wont be charged the $50

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 378-380 HALLADAY ST have any available units?
378-380 HALLADAY ST has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 378-380 HALLADAY ST have?
Some of 378-380 HALLADAY ST's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 378-380 HALLADAY ST currently offering any rent specials?
378-380 HALLADAY ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 378-380 HALLADAY ST pet-friendly?
No, 378-380 HALLADAY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 378-380 HALLADAY ST offer parking?
Yes, 378-380 HALLADAY ST does offer parking.
Does 378-380 HALLADAY ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 378-380 HALLADAY ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 378-380 HALLADAY ST have a pool?
No, 378-380 HALLADAY ST does not have a pool.
Does 378-380 HALLADAY ST have accessible units?
No, 378-380 HALLADAY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 378-380 HALLADAY ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 378-380 HALLADAY ST does not have units with dishwashers.
