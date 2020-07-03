All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated July 3 2020 at 4:02 AM

374 Armstrong Ave - 2

374 Armstrong Avenue · (551) 556-0729
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

374 Armstrong Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07305
Greenville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Enjoy this spacious, Recently Renovated 3.5 bd with a Metro Subway patterned, Porcelain tile floor. A MUST SEE APARTMENT! All Stainless Steel appliances, convenient to all transportation. Located in a quiet residential area just half a block from Westside Ave. With a laundry facility, grocery, and restaurants within one block walking distance, this is a commuters dream. You get shared access to the yard, control of your own heat, and plenty closet space. Just one and a half blocks from #99 directly to NY. Get more space for your money with a short 15-minute drive or 30-minute bus ride to Journal Square path and bus station.

Lease Terms:
Minimum 12 month lease
First month's rent and one and a half month security deposit required to move in.
$40 application fee. The application can be completed online at www.TabulaRasaPM.com or in person.

Utilities:
Tenant pays Electric and Gas for Heat and Hot water usage
Owner pays Cold Water and Sewer
OWNER PAYS THE BROKER FEE!!!

NOTE: This unit has a bonus room that could be used as an office, nursery, extra storage, etc... This unit features a hall pantry closet and an additional front hall coat closet.

Transaction Brokered through:
Rock NJ Realtors
4 Bloomfield Ave
Bloomfield, NJ 07003
office 973-302-7968

Listing Agent: Ruben text for showing 551-556-0729

COVID-19 Guidelines are strictly followed, for your safety, the safety of our residents and staff. Only one appointment will be allowed in the unit at a time, NO MASK, NO ENTRY! All visitors will be asked to sanitize their hands before entering the property. If you have a fever or have been in contact with someone who was sick within the preceding two weeks, PLEASE stay home. You can view the walkthrough/virtual tour video. Rental applications can be processed online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 374 Armstrong Ave - 2 have any available units?
374 Armstrong Ave - 2 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 374 Armstrong Ave - 2 have?
Some of 374 Armstrong Ave - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 374 Armstrong Ave - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
374 Armstrong Ave - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 374 Armstrong Ave - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 374 Armstrong Ave - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 374 Armstrong Ave - 2 offer parking?
No, 374 Armstrong Ave - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 374 Armstrong Ave - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 374 Armstrong Ave - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 374 Armstrong Ave - 2 have a pool?
No, 374 Armstrong Ave - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 374 Armstrong Ave - 2 have accessible units?
No, 374 Armstrong Ave - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 374 Armstrong Ave - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 374 Armstrong Ave - 2 has units with dishwashers.
