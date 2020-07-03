374 Armstrong Ave - 2

Amenities
Enjoy this spacious, Recently Renovated 3.5 bd with a Metro Subway patterned, Porcelain tile floor. A MUST SEE APARTMENT! All Stainless Steel appliances, convenient to all transportation. Located in a quiet residential area just half a block from Westside Ave. With a laundry facility, grocery, and restaurants within one block walking distance, this is a commuters dream. You get shared access to the yard, control of your own heat, and plenty closet space. Just one and a half blocks from #99 directly to NY. Get more space for your money with a short 15-minute drive or 30-minute bus ride to Journal Square path and bus station.
Lease Terms:
Minimum 12 month lease
First month's rent and one and a half month security deposit required to move in.
$40 application fee. The application can be completed online at www.TabulaRasaPM.com or in person.
Utilities:
Tenant pays Electric and Gas for Heat and Hot water usage
Owner pays Cold Water and Sewer
OWNER PAYS THE BROKER FEE!!!
NOTE: This unit has a bonus room that could be used as an office, nursery, extra storage, etc... This unit features a hall pantry closet and an additional front hall coat closet.
Transaction Brokered through:
Rock NJ Realtors
4 Bloomfield Ave
Bloomfield, NJ 07003
office 973-302-7968
Listing Agent: Ruben text for showing 551-556-0729
COVID-19 Guidelines are strictly followed, for your safety, the safety of our residents and staff. Only one appointment will be allowed in the unit at a time, NO MASK, NO ENTRY! All visitors will be asked to sanitize their hands before entering the property. If you have a fever or have been in contact with someone who was sick within the preceding two weeks, PLEASE stay home. You can view the walkthrough/virtual tour video. Rental applications can be processed online.