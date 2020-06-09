All apartments in Jersey City
35 CONSTITUTION WAY
Last updated June 7 2020 at 6:11 AM

35 CONSTITUTION WAY

35 Constitution Way · (201) 300-4777
Location

35 Constitution Way, Jersey City, NJ 07305

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit TH · Avail. now

$4,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
Freshly painted brick townhouse near the Port Liberte waterfront. Entry foyer leading to large living room and dining room with shiny hardwood floors. Formal dining room can also be used as home office, family room, or playroom. Gourmet style kitchen with granite counters, cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances and lots of workspace. Half bath for your guests. Master suite with custom walk in closet. Marble bath features extra deep soaking tub and stall shower as well as double sink vanity. Two additional generous size bedrooms. Large patio great for barbecue. Two car reserved parking. Available July 1, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 CONSTITUTION WAY have any available units?
35 CONSTITUTION WAY has a unit available for $4,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 35 CONSTITUTION WAY have?
Some of 35 CONSTITUTION WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 CONSTITUTION WAY currently offering any rent specials?
35 CONSTITUTION WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 CONSTITUTION WAY pet-friendly?
No, 35 CONSTITUTION WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 35 CONSTITUTION WAY offer parking?
Yes, 35 CONSTITUTION WAY does offer parking.
Does 35 CONSTITUTION WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35 CONSTITUTION WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 CONSTITUTION WAY have a pool?
Yes, 35 CONSTITUTION WAY has a pool.
Does 35 CONSTITUTION WAY have accessible units?
No, 35 CONSTITUTION WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 35 CONSTITUTION WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 CONSTITUTION WAY has units with dishwashers.
