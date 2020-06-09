35 CONSTITUTION WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill sauna

Freshly painted brick townhouse near the Port Liberte waterfront. Entry foyer leading to large living room and dining room with shiny hardwood floors. Formal dining room can also be used as home office, family room, or playroom. Gourmet style kitchen with granite counters, cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances and lots of workspace. Half bath for your guests. Master suite with custom walk in closet. Marble bath features extra deep soaking tub and stall shower as well as double sink vanity. Two additional generous size bedrooms. Large patio great for barbecue. Two car reserved parking. Available July 1, 2020