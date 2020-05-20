All apartments in Jersey City
345 7TH ST
345 7TH ST

345 7th Street · (201) 216-0909
Location

345 7th Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3L · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
dog park
gym
parking
hot tub
Charming spacious and recently renovated 2 bedrooms/ 1 bath apartment with skylights, natural light and recessed lighting galore. Large living room area with attached kitchen. Bedrooms are located on opposite sides of the building for privacy. Each Bedroom has a large closet with two large windows. One of the Bedrooms has an additional small walk in closet. The kitchen includes brand new stainless steel appliances (Fridge, dishwasher, cooking range/oven - gas). There is a washer/dryer in the basement. Rent includes both water and hot water. Tenant pays for their own electricity and gas. Complimentary dedicated Basement storage space provided. Street parking available for $15/year from JCPA - Jersey City Parking Authority. About the Vicinity: Close to Newport mall, Grove and Newport Path Stations (10 blocks), plethora of restaurants, coffee shops, shopping options, grocery, pet shops, hardware stores, day care, spa, bakery, dry cleaners, Laundromats, etc. within 5 minute distance to the pedestrian plaza on Newark Ave. Close to World Boxing gym (2 blocks), Hamilton Park, Dog Park, Hamilton Fitness & Swimming center (3 blocks), and Newport Public Library (2 blocks). There is a Pharmacy, Dry Cleaner, Pizza shop in the same block.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 7TH ST have any available units?
345 7TH ST has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 345 7TH ST have?
Some of 345 7TH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 7TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
345 7TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 7TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 345 7TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 345 7TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 345 7TH ST does offer parking.
Does 345 7TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 345 7TH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 7TH ST have a pool?
No, 345 7TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 345 7TH ST have accessible units?
No, 345 7TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 345 7TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 345 7TH ST has units with dishwashers.
