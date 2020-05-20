345 7TH ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar dog park gym parking hot tub

Charming spacious and recently renovated 2 bedrooms/ 1 bath apartment with skylights, natural light and recessed lighting galore. Large living room area with attached kitchen. Bedrooms are located on opposite sides of the building for privacy. Each Bedroom has a large closet with two large windows. One of the Bedrooms has an additional small walk in closet. The kitchen includes brand new stainless steel appliances (Fridge, dishwasher, cooking range/oven - gas). There is a washer/dryer in the basement. Rent includes both water and hot water. Tenant pays for their own electricity and gas. Complimentary dedicated Basement storage space provided. Street parking available for $15/year from JCPA - Jersey City Parking Authority. About the Vicinity: Close to Newport mall, Grove and Newport Path Stations (10 blocks), plethora of restaurants, coffee shops, shopping options, grocery, pet shops, hardware stores, day care, spa, bakery, dry cleaners, Laundromats, etc. within 5 minute distance to the pedestrian plaza on Newark Ave. Close to World Boxing gym (2 blocks), Hamilton Park, Dog Park, Hamilton Fitness & Swimming center (3 blocks), and Newport Public Library (2 blocks). There is a Pharmacy, Dry Cleaner, Pizza shop in the same block.