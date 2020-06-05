All apartments in Jersey City
Location

343 Webster Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous spacious detailed duplex home in a 2 family with a large front porch. This charming home features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths with jacuzzi tub, 10ft ceilings, hardwood flooring throughout (newly refinished) decorative fireplace, crown molding, custom lighting. Newly renovated chefs kitchen with 6 burner professional Decor stove, granite counters, subway tiled backsplash, white tiled flooring and full stainless steel appliances. Enjoy your own private oasis maintenance free outdoor areas with a double brick laid patio and porch perfect for entertaining with summer BBQs. Parking in driveway can accommodate 4 cars. 2 zone central heat and A/C, Heat/hot water included. House has water filtration system and Laundry. Available July 1st. (garage is not included). Bus to NYC on corner 15 minute ride into Manhattan. Light rail 0.2 miles via Congress. Close to shops, restaurants, parks, supermarkets and transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 343 WEBSTER AVE have any available units?
343 WEBSTER AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jersey City, NJ.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 343 WEBSTER AVE have?
Some of 343 WEBSTER AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 343 WEBSTER AVE currently offering any rent specials?
343 WEBSTER AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 343 WEBSTER AVE pet-friendly?
No, 343 WEBSTER AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 343 WEBSTER AVE offer parking?
Yes, 343 WEBSTER AVE does offer parking.
Does 343 WEBSTER AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 343 WEBSTER AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 343 WEBSTER AVE have a pool?
No, 343 WEBSTER AVE does not have a pool.
Does 343 WEBSTER AVE have accessible units?
No, 343 WEBSTER AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 343 WEBSTER AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 343 WEBSTER AVE has units with dishwashers.
