343 WEBSTER AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous spacious detailed duplex home in a 2 family with a large front porch. This charming home features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths with jacuzzi tub, 10ft ceilings, hardwood flooring throughout (newly refinished) decorative fireplace, crown molding, custom lighting. Newly renovated chefs kitchen with 6 burner professional Decor stove, granite counters, subway tiled backsplash, white tiled flooring and full stainless steel appliances. Enjoy your own private oasis maintenance free outdoor areas with a double brick laid patio and porch perfect for entertaining with summer BBQs. Parking in driveway can accommodate 4 cars. 2 zone central heat and A/C, Heat/hot water included. House has water filtration system and Laundry. Available July 1st. (garage is not included). Bus to NYC on corner 15 minute ride into Manhattan. Light rail 0.2 miles via Congress. Close to shops, restaurants, parks, supermarkets and transportation.