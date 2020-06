Amenities

Available Now! Cozy 1Br with high ceilings, skylight and a private balcony perfect for entertaining. This home features central A/C & heat, Gas stove, generous closet space include walk-in with custom shelving, as well as coin operated laundry and additional storage space in basement and beautiful shared backyard with BBQ. Walking distance to Grove Street PATH and Newark Ave restaurants. Available immediately. 1 month broker fee apply.