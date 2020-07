Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated oven refrigerator

Newly renovated 3bed/ 2bath with hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen features modern cabinetry with granite countertops and an island. Brand new SS appliances and lighting throughout. Freshly painted and custom window treatments complete this rental. Plenty of sunlight with a large master suite. Master bath is brand new with a huge walk in shower. Second bathroom was fully renovated with new tub, tile, vanity and fixtures. Common yard and parking available for $175 on site.