Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Great deal for this recently renovated two bedroom apartment with washer/dryer, kitchen with granite countertop and newer cabinets and appliances. Close to both the Grove St PATH and Hamilton Park. Hardwood floors, tiled bathroom, bedrooms on opposite ends with the living room in the middle. Ask for the 3D virtual tour!