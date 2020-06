Amenities

Beautiful 2BR/1BA Garden level apartment in Downtown Jersey City with private outdoor space. Newly renovated with stainless steel appliances and updated kitchen/bath. Central A/C and hardwood floors throughout. Tenant pays gas (including hot water and heat) and electricity. Great for shares! 10 min to Grove St. restaurants and all. One block from Van Vorst Park and the library. Around the corner from the supermarket 10 min on foot to the entrance to the Liberty State Park, light rail and the Marina. Shared use of free washer and dryer in the basement.