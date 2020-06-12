302 LEMBECK AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You can be the first to live in this stylishly, rehabbed duplex unit featuring 3 BR & 2 Full Baths. Spacious, abundant sunshine, and storage. There was not one aspect of this duplex that is not 100% BRAND NEW. New windows, electric, plumbing, interior walls/ceilings, appliances, floors, bathrooms, and fixtures. This is a must see unit!! Great set up for a roommate situation. Separate entrance for lower level bedrooms units. Private backyard with access through sliding doors off the kitchen. RING doorbell system installed, tenants must setup their own profile. It is a nice, quiet residential block in the West Bergen section of Jersey City. Pets ok(pet security deposit required). Credit check and employment verification required. Tenant responsible for 1 month broker's fee and 1.5 months security deposit. Street parking only. Landlord is asking $2,250 or best offer.