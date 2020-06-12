All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 302 LEMBECK AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
302 LEMBECK AVE
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:43 PM

302 LEMBECK AVE

302 Lembeck Avenue · (201) 433-1111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
Greenville
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

302 Lembeck Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07305
Greenville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You can be the first to live in this stylishly, rehabbed duplex unit featuring 3 BR & 2 Full Baths. Spacious, abundant sunshine, and storage. There was not one aspect of this duplex that is not 100% BRAND NEW. New windows, electric, plumbing, interior walls/ceilings, appliances, floors, bathrooms, and fixtures. This is a must see unit!! Great set up for a roommate situation. Separate entrance for lower level bedrooms units. Private backyard with access through sliding doors off the kitchen. RING doorbell system installed, tenants must setup their own profile. It is a nice, quiet residential block in the West Bergen section of Jersey City. Pets ok(pet security deposit required). Credit check and employment verification required. Tenant responsible for 1 month broker's fee and 1.5 months security deposit. Street parking only. Landlord is asking $2,250 or best offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 LEMBECK AVE have any available units?
302 LEMBECK AVE has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 302 LEMBECK AVE have?
Some of 302 LEMBECK AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 LEMBECK AVE currently offering any rent specials?
302 LEMBECK AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 LEMBECK AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 LEMBECK AVE is pet friendly.
Does 302 LEMBECK AVE offer parking?
No, 302 LEMBECK AVE does not offer parking.
Does 302 LEMBECK AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 302 LEMBECK AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 LEMBECK AVE have a pool?
No, 302 LEMBECK AVE does not have a pool.
Does 302 LEMBECK AVE have accessible units?
No, 302 LEMBECK AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 302 LEMBECK AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 LEMBECK AVE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 302 LEMBECK AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Riverside
1 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Modera Lofts
350 Warren Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
70 Greene
70 Greene St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Embankment House
270 10th Street
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Waterside Square South
35 River Dr S
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Madox
198 Van Vorst St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
VYV
474 Warren St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Rivet
23 University Place Blvd
Jersey City, NJ 07305

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymJersey City Pet Friendly Places
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity