292 BARROW ST

Amenities

dishwasher air conditioning fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Location, Location..in the heart of downtown, historic Jersey City, this unique apartment has a railroad style layout of 1100 sqft, can be a 2 or 3 bedroom or 1 huge bedroom with study and den, the exposed brick, high ceilings, crown moldings, central air and the french doors and faux fireplace gives it some old world charm with contemporary amenities, modern kitchen with DW, breakfast bar open into spacious living room and dining room, this unit get lots of beautiful natural light, a short walk to Grove St Path, near all take out restaurants and near the beautiful Van Vorst Park, shared W/D in Bldg across the street, avail for Aug. 1st, for more info and a video tour text 201-988-9959