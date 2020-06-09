All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:25 PM

292 BARROW ST

292 Barrow St · (201) 988-9959
Location

292 Barrow St, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Location, Location..in the heart of downtown, historic Jersey City, this unique apartment has a railroad style layout of 1100 sqft, can be a 2 or 3 bedroom or 1 huge bedroom with study and den, the exposed brick, high ceilings, crown moldings, central air and the french doors and faux fireplace gives it some old world charm with contemporary amenities, modern kitchen with DW, breakfast bar open into spacious living room and dining room, this unit get lots of beautiful natural light, a short walk to Grove St Path, near all take out restaurants and near the beautiful Van Vorst Park, shared W/D in Bldg across the street, avail for Aug. 1st, for more info and a video tour text 201-988-9959

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 292 BARROW ST have any available units?
292 BARROW ST has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 292 BARROW ST have?
Some of 292 BARROW ST's amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 292 BARROW ST currently offering any rent specials?
292 BARROW ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 292 BARROW ST pet-friendly?
No, 292 BARROW ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 292 BARROW ST offer parking?
No, 292 BARROW ST does not offer parking.
Does 292 BARROW ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 292 BARROW ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 292 BARROW ST have a pool?
No, 292 BARROW ST does not have a pool.
Does 292 BARROW ST have accessible units?
No, 292 BARROW ST does not have accessible units.
Does 292 BARROW ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 292 BARROW ST has units with dishwashers.
