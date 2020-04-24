All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 28 Van Cleef Street - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
28 Van Cleef Street - 2
Last updated April 24 2020 at 5:48 AM

28 Van Cleef Street - 2

28 Van Cleef Street · (908) 304-4697
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
Greenville
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

28 Van Cleef Street, Jersey City, NJ 07305
Greenville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1540 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Spacious and upscale!! Over 1500 sq. ft.
This large, beautiful and light filled 3 Bed 2 Bath apartment is in the heart of the vibrant Bergen-Lafayette. The unit was just gut-renovated. Unit boasts new flooring, tiled baths, Stainless Steal appliances and Central Air as well! The building is centrally located. Manhattan is 20-30 min away. The Richard Street Light Rail is only a 8 min walk! Schools, beautiful Bayside Park, great local food, nightlife and shopping are all minutes away. Liberty Science Center is within walking distance. This place won't last. Apply now. Anyone interested must submit a non-refundable application ($50 fee). This will cover the credit, background & criminal checks. Tenants will pay all utilities except Water & Trash. Security deposit is 1.5 months. NO BROKER FEE. Garage Parking Available. Costs Extra. Section 8 Approved

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Van Cleef Street - 2 have any available units?
28 Van Cleef Street - 2 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 28 Van Cleef Street - 2 have?
Some of 28 Van Cleef Street - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Van Cleef Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
28 Van Cleef Street - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Van Cleef Street - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 28 Van Cleef Street - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 28 Van Cleef Street - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 28 Van Cleef Street - 2 does offer parking.
Does 28 Van Cleef Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Van Cleef Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Van Cleef Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 28 Van Cleef Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 28 Van Cleef Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 28 Van Cleef Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Van Cleef Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 Van Cleef Street - 2 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 28 Van Cleef Street - 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Atlantic
31 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way
Jersey City, NJ 07304
Waterside Square North
55 River Dr S
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Waterside Square South
35 River Dr S
Jersey City, NJ 07310
The Pier
1 Harborside Pl
Jersey City, NJ 07311
Warren at York
120 York St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Hudson Point
131 Dudley St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Southampton
20 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymJersey City Pet Friendly Places
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity