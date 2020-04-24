28 Van Cleef Street - 2

Amenities

This large, beautiful and light filled 3 Bed 2 Bath apartment is in the heart of the vibrant Bergen-Lafayette. The unit was just gut-renovated. Unit boasts new flooring, tiled baths, Stainless Steal appliances and Central Air as well! The building is centrally located. Manhattan is 20-30 min away. The Richard Street Light Rail is only a 8 min walk! Schools, beautiful Bayside Park, great local food, nightlife and shopping are all minutes away. Liberty Science Center is within walking distance. This place won't last. Apply now. Anyone interested must submit a non-refundable application ($50 fee). This will cover the credit, background & criminal checks. Tenants will pay all utilities except Water & Trash. Security deposit is 1.5 months. NO BROKER FEE. Garage Parking Available. Costs Extra. Section 8 Approved