Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning oven

Beautiful - Bright - Roomy - True Two Bedroom Apartment! This unit features a large living room separate dining room separate newly renovated kitchen with natural stone counter tops and new modern cabinetry. Two nicely sized airy bedrooms. The apartment features large windows + climate control central air for cooling/heating. ** Bonus ** washer and dryer on site - designated specifically for your unit! Do you need outdoor space? Well you can have that too. There is a charming, very well kept backyard with pretty rose bushes for your visual enjoyment and relaxation! Do you need to be close to the Path station? You will be at walking distance - a few blocks to Journal Square Path. You will be steps away from Square One Cafe, close to Dollar Tree, Supermarkets and much more!