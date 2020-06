Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Spacious 3 BR unit in West Bergen area of Jersey City. The apartment boasts lots of natural light, hardwood floors throughout, a designer kitchen with stainless steel appliances, central air and more! Convenient to buses, schools, shopping and the light rail, which is on the corner. The Blvd bus located on the opposite corner runs directly into NYC!