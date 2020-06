Amenities

Luxury fully furnished 3bedroom condo in the heart of Jersey City Heights with private rooftop deck. This exquisite condo is filled with modern luxury and charm. This beautifully designed unit boasts 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths with state of the art modern finishes. The immaculate sized kitchen is designed with upscale stainless steel appliances including a wine cooler, quartz counter-tops & a spacious dining room. This unit also features an open concept living room with floor to ceiling windows which allows abundant natural light. It also includes beaming new modern hardwood floors throughout as well as central a/c & heat, high ceilings, and washer/dryer in unit. Available 8/1. Fully furnished.