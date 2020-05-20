All apartments in Jersey City
Jersey City, NJ
250 VAN HORNE ST
250 VAN HORNE ST

250 Van Horne St · (201) 683-8700
Location

250 Van Horne St, Jersey City, NJ 07304
Bergen - Lafayette

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
NO BROKER FEE! REST OF JUNE AND JULY FREE! Welcome to 250 Van Horne, a gut renovated, park-side, luxury rental building situated west-southwest of Downtown and Liberty State Park in Jersey City’s most dynamic neighborhood, Bergen-Lafayette! Four designer homes reflecting an unwavering attention to detail featuring open floor plans and top of the line finishes. Stunning white oak floors through out, recessed lighting, designer kitchens with sleek custom two-toned cabinetry, integrated dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, built-in heating/cooling units, in-unit laundry and stunning, high-end bathrooms. Residents enjoy keyless entry and Lafayette Park views from their living room. 250 Van Horne offers luxury, park-side living in a neighborhood that has quickly become one of Jersey City’s most desirable places to live. Ideally situated only minutes from the Liberty State Park Light Rail and Liberty State Park as well as Pacific & Communipaw Ave retail shops. Virtual floor plans available! Pet friendly! Take advantage of our deposit free renting option with RHINO!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 VAN HORNE ST have any available units?
250 VAN HORNE ST has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 VAN HORNE ST have?
Some of 250 VAN HORNE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 VAN HORNE ST currently offering any rent specials?
250 VAN HORNE ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 VAN HORNE ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 250 VAN HORNE ST is pet friendly.
Does 250 VAN HORNE ST offer parking?
No, 250 VAN HORNE ST does not offer parking.
Does 250 VAN HORNE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 250 VAN HORNE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 VAN HORNE ST have a pool?
No, 250 VAN HORNE ST does not have a pool.
Does 250 VAN HORNE ST have accessible units?
No, 250 VAN HORNE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 250 VAN HORNE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 VAN HORNE ST has units with dishwashers.
