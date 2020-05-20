250 VAN HORNE ST

Amenities

NO BROKER FEE! REST OF JUNE AND JULY FREE! Welcome to 250 Van Horne, a gut renovated, park-side, luxury rental building situated west-southwest of Downtown and Liberty State Park in Jersey City’s most dynamic neighborhood, Bergen-Lafayette! Four designer homes reflecting an unwavering attention to detail featuring open floor plans and top of the line finishes. Stunning white oak floors through out, recessed lighting, designer kitchens with sleek custom two-toned cabinetry, integrated dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, built-in heating/cooling units, in-unit laundry and stunning, high-end bathrooms. Residents enjoy keyless entry and Lafayette Park views from their living room. 250 Van Horne offers luxury, park-side living in a neighborhood that has quickly become one of Jersey City’s most desirable places to live. Ideally situated only minutes from the Liberty State Park Light Rail and Liberty State Park as well as Pacific & Communipaw Ave retail shops. Virtual floor plans available! Pet friendly! Take advantage of our deposit free renting option with RHINO!