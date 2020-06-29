25 DUNCAN AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage

Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo in the Mary Norton Manor Building built in 2011. Unique Opportunity to live in one of the few units in this Building offering Two Floors with just under 1200 sq ft of total Living Space. 2 Generously Sized Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Open Layout with Updated Kitchen, Huge Living/Dining Room combo, Gleaming Hardwood Floors and Central AC. This elevator building has a Fitness Center, Common W/D Room & is close to the JSQ Path Station. A Covered Parking Garage with Dedicated Spot is also included. Don't miss this Great Chance to live in this Great Condo.