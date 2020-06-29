All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated July 11 2020 at 6:17 AM

25 DUNCAN AVE

25 Duncan Ave · (973) 539-1120
Location

25 Duncan Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07304
McGinley Square

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 212 · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo in the Mary Norton Manor Building built in 2011. Unique Opportunity to live in one of the few units in this Building offering Two Floors with just under 1200 sq ft of total Living Space. 2 Generously Sized Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Open Layout with Updated Kitchen, Huge Living/Dining Room combo, Gleaming Hardwood Floors and Central AC. This elevator building has a Fitness Center, Common W/D Room & is close to the JSQ Path Station. A Covered Parking Garage with Dedicated Spot is also included. Don't miss this Great Chance to live in this Great Condo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 DUNCAN AVE have any available units?
25 DUNCAN AVE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 DUNCAN AVE have?
Some of 25 DUNCAN AVE's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 DUNCAN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
25 DUNCAN AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 DUNCAN AVE pet-friendly?
No, 25 DUNCAN AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 25 DUNCAN AVE offer parking?
Yes, 25 DUNCAN AVE offers parking.
Does 25 DUNCAN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 DUNCAN AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 DUNCAN AVE have a pool?
No, 25 DUNCAN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 25 DUNCAN AVE have accessible units?
No, 25 DUNCAN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 25 DUNCAN AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 DUNCAN AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
