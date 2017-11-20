All apartments in Jersey City
Jersey City, NJ
245 Marin
Last updated May 21 2020 at 8:50 AM

245 Marin

245 Marin Boulevard · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

245 Marin Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Riverhouse Residence Apartment is conveniently located in Paulus Hook neighborhood of downtown Jersey City...Elegance Browstone homes apartments situated near path trains four minutes away to Manhattan. Riverhouse Residence apartment provides you with all the essentials necessary for a comfortable stay. You get all the comforts, conveniences and amenities you?d expect to make you feel at home. More room to spread out during your stay than a hotel, and at a more affordable price.

The Riverhouse Extended is located in Marin Blvd between York & Grand street in the heart of historic Jersey City, surrounded by shopping, caf?s, and restaurants. Its exquisite architecture cuts a uniqueoutline on the Jersey City Brownstone. Riverhouse captures your imagination with the finest amenities anywhere along the Hudson River. Easy access to Newport Mall, Meadowlands Sports Complex, Newark Airport, and to Manhattan by PATH metro train or by Ferry to Manhattan.

Pets permitted (fee)
Parking (fee)
On-site restaurant
Housekeeping service available (fee)
Utilities is not included
Home Owner Association (HOA) $350.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 Marin have any available units?
245 Marin has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
Is 245 Marin currently offering any rent specials?
245 Marin isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 Marin pet-friendly?
No, 245 Marin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 245 Marin offer parking?
Yes, 245 Marin does offer parking.
Does 245 Marin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 Marin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 Marin have a pool?
No, 245 Marin does not have a pool.
Does 245 Marin have accessible units?
No, 245 Marin does not have accessible units.
Does 245 Marin have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 Marin does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 245 Marin have units with air conditioning?
No, 245 Marin does not have units with air conditioning.
