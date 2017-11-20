Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Riverhouse Residence Apartment is conveniently located in Paulus Hook neighborhood of downtown Jersey City...Elegance Browstone homes apartments situated near path trains four minutes away to Manhattan. Riverhouse Residence apartment provides you with all the essentials necessary for a comfortable stay. You get all the comforts, conveniences and amenities you?d expect to make you feel at home. More room to spread out during your stay than a hotel, and at a more affordable price.



The Riverhouse Extended is located in Marin Blvd between York & Grand street in the heart of historic Jersey City, surrounded by shopping, caf?s, and restaurants. Its exquisite architecture cuts a uniqueoutline on the Jersey City Brownstone. Riverhouse captures your imagination with the finest amenities anywhere along the Hudson River. Easy access to Newport Mall, Meadowlands Sports Complex, Newark Airport, and to Manhattan by PATH metro train or by Ferry to Manhattan.



Pets permitted (fee)

Parking (fee)

On-site restaurant

Housekeeping service available (fee)

Utilities is not included

Home Owner Association (HOA) $350.00