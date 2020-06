Amenities

fireplace some paid utils oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities

One flight up to this lovely studio with sleeping alcove on one of the best blocks downtown! The open floor plan and North/South exposure create a beautifully warm, sunlit space accented by original wide plank pine floors, period tile and two fireplace walls. Centrally located between Hamilton Park and two PATH stations, this apartment places you in the heart of walkable downtown Jersey City! You pay for your electric and the landlord covers heat and hot water (including laundry). (Shown only on Saturdays between 10-12).