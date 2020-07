Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

Very Cozy, totally renovated ,700 sq ft ,sunny 1 bedroom unit is conveniently located, very close to GROVE St Path and steps from the beautiful Van Vorst Park. Unit Features Hardwood floors, lots of windows, dining room area, wood cafe shutters, Kitchen w Granite countertops and SS Appliances ,renovated spacious bathroom and w/d in unit .Close to all transportation, schools ,parks and restaurants. Available Aug 1st.