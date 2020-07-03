All apartments in Jersey City
234 Grand Street 4308
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

234 Grand Street 4308

234 Grand St · (646) 832-8143
Location

234 Grand St, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 4308 · Avail. now

$2,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
1 bedroom 1 bath No Broker Fee! 1 or 2 mnths Free - Property Id: 260846

Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment located
minutes from Liberty Harbor Ferry and Grove St. and Exchange Pl. Path Train to NYC.
Kronos Swiss Plank Flooring, Stainless Steel Appliances, White Glass Laminate Upper Wall Cabinets. Grey Herring Bone Mosaic Back splash and much more.
Pool, Barbecue Pits, Gym, Library, co-work Space.
Movie Outdoor screening, Large Closets.
One month free on a 13 month lease and 2 months free on a 26 month lease! No Broker Fee!
Must See!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260846
Property Id 260846

(RLNE5860846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 Grand Street 4308 have any available units?
234 Grand Street 4308 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 234 Grand Street 4308 have?
Some of 234 Grand Street 4308's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 Grand Street 4308 currently offering any rent specials?
234 Grand Street 4308 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 Grand Street 4308 pet-friendly?
Yes, 234 Grand Street 4308 is pet friendly.
Does 234 Grand Street 4308 offer parking?
No, 234 Grand Street 4308 does not offer parking.
Does 234 Grand Street 4308 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 234 Grand Street 4308 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 Grand Street 4308 have a pool?
Yes, 234 Grand Street 4308 has a pool.
Does 234 Grand Street 4308 have accessible units?
No, 234 Grand Street 4308 does not have accessible units.
Does 234 Grand Street 4308 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 234 Grand Street 4308 has units with dishwashers.
