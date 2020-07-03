234 Grand Street 4308

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool bbq/grill hot tub

1 bedroom 1 bath No Broker Fee! 1 or 2 mnths Free - Property Id: 260846



Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment located

minutes from Liberty Harbor Ferry and Grove St. and Exchange Pl. Path Train to NYC.

Kronos Swiss Plank Flooring, Stainless Steel Appliances, White Glass Laminate Upper Wall Cabinets. Grey Herring Bone Mosaic Back splash and much more.

Pool, Barbecue Pits, Gym, Library, co-work Space.

Movie Outdoor screening, Large Closets.

One month free on a 13 month lease and 2 months free on a 26 month lease! No Broker Fee!

Must See!

