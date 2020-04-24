All apartments in Jersey City
217 NEWARK AVE
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:12 PM

217 NEWARK AVE

217 Newark Avenue · (201) 396-8447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

217 Newark Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 217 · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 891 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
***URBAN LIVING AT IT'S FINEST***This immaculate, South facing, corner unit, 2 bedroom/2 bathroom home, with vaulted ceilings has it all and is located in the center of Downtown Jersey City! Outfitted with in-unit W/D, gleaming hardwood floors, sleek and modern kitchen, open-layout, TONS of closet space, entry foyer and two spacious high-end bathrooms. The modern, concrete and steel building has secured entry, two elevators, fitness center, two outdoor roof tops, a lounge room w/ kitchenette and an additional laundry room. Ideally situated only 2.5 blocks from the Grove St. PATH train, multiple restaurants, bars, shopping, nightlife, parks, schools and so much more that Jersey City has to offer. Make sure you put this home on your list!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 NEWARK AVE have any available units?
217 NEWARK AVE has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 217 NEWARK AVE have?
Some of 217 NEWARK AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 NEWARK AVE currently offering any rent specials?
217 NEWARK AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 NEWARK AVE pet-friendly?
No, 217 NEWARK AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 217 NEWARK AVE offer parking?
Yes, 217 NEWARK AVE does offer parking.
Does 217 NEWARK AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 217 NEWARK AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 NEWARK AVE have a pool?
No, 217 NEWARK AVE does not have a pool.
Does 217 NEWARK AVE have accessible units?
No, 217 NEWARK AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 217 NEWARK AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 217 NEWARK AVE has units with dishwashers.
