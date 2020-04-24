217 NEWARK AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking gym elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking

***URBAN LIVING AT IT'S FINEST***This immaculate, South facing, corner unit, 2 bedroom/2 bathroom home, with vaulted ceilings has it all and is located in the center of Downtown Jersey City! Outfitted with in-unit W/D, gleaming hardwood floors, sleek and modern kitchen, open-layout, TONS of closet space, entry foyer and two spacious high-end bathrooms. The modern, concrete and steel building has secured entry, two elevators, fitness center, two outdoor roof tops, a lounge room w/ kitchenette and an additional laundry room. Ideally situated only 2.5 blocks from the Grove St. PATH train, multiple restaurants, bars, shopping, nightlife, parks, schools and so much more that Jersey City has to offer. Make sure you put this home on your list!