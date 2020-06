Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Charming 3 bed 2 bath unit ideally located a short distance from Journal Square PATH. Filled with plenty of natural light, this unit boast gleaming hardwood floors throughout, solid wood windows w/wood trim, kitchen with granite breakfast bar, lots of closet space, central AC and coin operated laundry in building. 1 Car parking available for $100. Easy commute to NYC, Hoboken or Downtown Jersey City via Journal Square PATH or NJ Transit Bus. Contact us today for you’re a private tour.