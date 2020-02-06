206 SHEARWATER CT WEST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court elevator gym parking playground pool garage sauna tennis court

Pristine 2 bedroom 2 bath 1345 sq ft sunny and open condo with 2 balconies. Seller will leave the bistro table and chairs and love seat with the pavers for your use. Home has been meticulously cared for and features wood floors throughout home. Central air (new units) and central heat which is included in your rental. Your water and hot water are also included. Free indoor assigned parking space as well as street parking. All amenities included...2 pools, tennis, basketball, playground, fitness center with saunas. 24 hour gated community. Onsite restaurant will open in the near future. Onsite dry cleaner, preschool learning, convenience stoor.