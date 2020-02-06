All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 206 SHEARWATER CT WEST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
206 SHEARWATER CT WEST
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:42 PM

206 SHEARWATER CT WEST

206 Shearwater Ct W · (201) 300-4777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

206 Shearwater Ct W, Jersey City, NJ 07305

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 33 · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1345 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
sauna
tennis court
Pristine 2 bedroom 2 bath 1345 sq ft sunny and open condo with 2 balconies. Seller will leave the bistro table and chairs and love seat with the pavers for your use. Home has been meticulously cared for and features wood floors throughout home. Central air (new units) and central heat which is included in your rental. Your water and hot water are also included. Free indoor assigned parking space as well as street parking. All amenities included...2 pools, tennis, basketball, playground, fitness center with saunas. 24 hour gated community. Onsite restaurant will open in the near future. Onsite dry cleaner, preschool learning, convenience stoor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 SHEARWATER CT WEST have any available units?
206 SHEARWATER CT WEST has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 SHEARWATER CT WEST have?
Some of 206 SHEARWATER CT WEST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 SHEARWATER CT WEST currently offering any rent specials?
206 SHEARWATER CT WEST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 SHEARWATER CT WEST pet-friendly?
No, 206 SHEARWATER CT WEST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 206 SHEARWATER CT WEST offer parking?
Yes, 206 SHEARWATER CT WEST does offer parking.
Does 206 SHEARWATER CT WEST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 SHEARWATER CT WEST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 SHEARWATER CT WEST have a pool?
Yes, 206 SHEARWATER CT WEST has a pool.
Does 206 SHEARWATER CT WEST have accessible units?
No, 206 SHEARWATER CT WEST does not have accessible units.
Does 206 SHEARWATER CT WEST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 SHEARWATER CT WEST has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 206 SHEARWATER CT WEST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Portside Towers
155 Washington St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Lively
321 Warren Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Avalon Cove
444 Washington Blvd
Jersey City, NJ 07310
70 Greene
70 Greene St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Lincoln
204 10th Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
VYV
474 Warren St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Aquablu
110 River Drive South
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Southampton
20 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymJersey City Pet Friendly Places
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity