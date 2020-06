Amenities

Luxury Gem in the Heart of highly desirable Downtown Jersey City!!..........Location, Location, Location!!??



Beautifully designed units feature:??

• High end finishes throughout?

• Stainless Steel appliances?

• Quartz Countertops?

• Stained Hardwood Floors?

• Walk-in closets on select units?•

Oversized Framed Windows??



Building Amenities:??



• A “wow” lobby to welcome you home?

• Rooftop Swimming pool w/common yard?

• Fitness Center?

• Club Lounge w/laptop stations and Wi-fi access?

• Entertainment center?



REDUCED FEE - Landlord pays $1000 toward broker fee (1 month)



* 1x Amenities fee per year applies - $500/per year ??

* Pets welcome (deposit applies) - $250 upfront and $50 for dog / cats $150 upfront/$25 per month.??

* Parking $200/mos?? (may vary please inquire)

* Sec Dep $1000 with credit approval



12 month / 24 month leases available (pricing may vary



??* Prices/terms/availability subject to change without notice*



Contact us to schedule a showing.