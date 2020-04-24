192 WASHINGTON ST

Amenities

This is a 1 Bedroom apartment with a den/office and can be used as a 2nd bedroom. This is ideal if you like to work from home, have a home office, if you need an art studio, guest bedroom or leisure room. Overlooks the private patio. This apartment is located in desirable Paulus Hook Neighborhood in a charming Brownstone. The 1 Bath (Bathroom is en-suite) located inside the master bedroom. Recently Renovated Apartment w/New Kitchen (stainless appliances), Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer in Basement (no fees). Has New Windows. Gas HWH,Gas Forced Hot Air & Central Air Conditioning. Hardwood Floors. Private Patio overlooks lush yard and views. Close to Light Rail, Trains, Path, Buses, Hudson Waterfront & Parks.