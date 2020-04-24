All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated February 20 2020 at 9:44 AM

192 WASHINGTON ST

192 Washington St · (201) 433-1111
Location

192 Washington St, Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Waterfront

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2nd Floor · Avail. now

$2,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This is a 1 Bedroom apartment with a den/office and can be used as a 2nd bedroom. This is ideal if you like to work from home, have a home office, if you need an art studio, guest bedroom or leisure room. Overlooks the private patio. This apartment is located in desirable Paulus Hook Neighborhood in a charming Brownstone. The 1 Bath (Bathroom is en-suite) located inside the master bedroom. Recently Renovated Apartment w/New Kitchen (stainless appliances), Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer in Basement (no fees). Has New Windows. Gas HWH,Gas Forced Hot Air & Central Air Conditioning. Hardwood Floors. Private Patio overlooks lush yard and views. Close to Light Rail, Trains, Path, Buses, Hudson Waterfront & Parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 192 WASHINGTON ST have any available units?
192 WASHINGTON ST has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 192 WASHINGTON ST have?
Some of 192 WASHINGTON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 192 WASHINGTON ST currently offering any rent specials?
192 WASHINGTON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 192 WASHINGTON ST pet-friendly?
No, 192 WASHINGTON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 192 WASHINGTON ST offer parking?
No, 192 WASHINGTON ST does not offer parking.
Does 192 WASHINGTON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 192 WASHINGTON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 192 WASHINGTON ST have a pool?
No, 192 WASHINGTON ST does not have a pool.
Does 192 WASHINGTON ST have accessible units?
No, 192 WASHINGTON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 192 WASHINGTON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 192 WASHINGTON ST has units with dishwashers.
