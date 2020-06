Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

THIS BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 3-4 BEDROOMS APT UNIT, INCLUDING 1 OTHER ROOM/DEN. IT IS LOCATED NEAR NY CITY TRANS, BUSES, TRAINS STATION, SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, AND FEATURES BRAND NEW APPLIANCES, REFRIGERATOR, MICROWAVE OVEN, CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING /HEATING SYSTEMS, BEAUTIFUL NEW LAMINATE FLOORING, CERAMIC TILED BATHROOM, AND KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF CABINETS. SECTION 8 OK. PLEASE, GO TO SEE IT. THIS WON'T LAST!!!