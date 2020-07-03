All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

172 CULVER AVE

172 Culver Avenue · (201) 433-1111
Location

172 Culver Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07305
Hackensack River Waterfront

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 501 · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1424 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
garage
This gorgeous 3-bedroom, 2 bathrooms with terrace in a steel-and-concrete construction elevator building has great light, amazing views, tons of closet space, and covered garage parking for 1 car. This unit has been fully renovated. Updated kitchen, bathroom, beautiful features high ceilings, central AC and heat, hardwood floors. The large chef's kitchen boasts granite counters, a breakfast bar. Brand new refrigerator, dishwasher and new washer and dryer. The open layout allows for both a large dining area and a gracious living room. All rooms have great closet space, and additional building features include a full gym and a business center/community room. Just steps to the HBLR light rail and NJCU, 14 minutes to Newark Airport, and easy access to all major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 172 CULVER AVE have any available units?
172 CULVER AVE has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 172 CULVER AVE have?
Some of 172 CULVER AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 172 CULVER AVE currently offering any rent specials?
172 CULVER AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 172 CULVER AVE pet-friendly?
No, 172 CULVER AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 172 CULVER AVE offer parking?
Yes, 172 CULVER AVE offers parking.
Does 172 CULVER AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 172 CULVER AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 172 CULVER AVE have a pool?
No, 172 CULVER AVE does not have a pool.
Does 172 CULVER AVE have accessible units?
No, 172 CULVER AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 172 CULVER AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 172 CULVER AVE has units with dishwashers.
