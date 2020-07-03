172 CULVER AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator gym parking garage

This gorgeous 3-bedroom, 2 bathrooms with terrace in a steel-and-concrete construction elevator building has great light, amazing views, tons of closet space, and covered garage parking for 1 car. This unit has been fully renovated. Updated kitchen, bathroom, beautiful features high ceilings, central AC and heat, hardwood floors. The large chef's kitchen boasts granite counters, a breakfast bar. Brand new refrigerator, dishwasher and new washer and dryer. The open layout allows for both a large dining area and a gracious living room. All rooms have great closet space, and additional building features include a full gym and a business center/community room. Just steps to the HBLR light rail and NJCU, 14 minutes to Newark Airport, and easy access to all major highways.