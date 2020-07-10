All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 168 Harrison Ave 34.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
168 Harrison Ave 34
Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

168 Harrison Ave 34

168 Harrison Avenue · (646) 229-2725
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

168 Harrison Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07304
West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 34 · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
2BR / 2BATH APARTMENT FOR RENT, WASHER/DRYER! - Property Id: 313952

*PLEASE INQUIRE ONLY IF YOU MEET THE REQUIREMENTS BELOW*

FREE 2ND MONTH & NO FEE! 2BR apartment for rent. This newly painted unit offers a perfect stay in a quiet area. Located on the 3rd floor of a charming brick building, unit #34. The tenant pays cooking gas and electricity; a 1.5 deposit is required, the parking is 'on the streets'. Small pets (under 30) pounds are accepted!

Renovated to impress, this unit provides super easy access to the main bus lines to get to the Path Train, NYC, Bayonne, Journal Square, and more...

APARTMENT FEATURES:
*Laundry in-unit
*Modern kitchen
*New stainless steel appliances
*Tons of sunlight
*Hardwood Flooring
*Plenty of windows
*Spacious and airy
*Closet space

REQUIREMENTS:
Application Fee - $50 (Non-Refundable)
Credit Score - 680 and higher
Income - Salary must be @ least 40x the rent
Inventory goes fast, so don't miss out!

**Please, do not hit Apply Now. Contact us to schedule a viewing first.

Taliah Karim
Broker/Agent
Text me: 646-229-2725
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/168-harrison-ave-jersey-city-nj-unit-34/313952
Property Id 313952

(RLNE5940023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 168 Harrison Ave 34 have any available units?
168 Harrison Ave 34 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 168 Harrison Ave 34 have?
Some of 168 Harrison Ave 34's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 168 Harrison Ave 34 currently offering any rent specials?
168 Harrison Ave 34 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 168 Harrison Ave 34 pet-friendly?
Yes, 168 Harrison Ave 34 is pet friendly.
Does 168 Harrison Ave 34 offer parking?
Yes, 168 Harrison Ave 34 offers parking.
Does 168 Harrison Ave 34 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 168 Harrison Ave 34 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 168 Harrison Ave 34 have a pool?
No, 168 Harrison Ave 34 does not have a pool.
Does 168 Harrison Ave 34 have accessible units?
No, 168 Harrison Ave 34 does not have accessible units.
Does 168 Harrison Ave 34 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 168 Harrison Ave 34 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 168 Harrison Ave 34?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Atlantic
31 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Avalon Cove
444 Washington Blvd
Jersey City, NJ 07310
70 Greene
70 Greene St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Pier
1 Harborside Pl
Jersey City, NJ 07311
Cast Iron Lofts
837 Jersey Ave
Jersey City, NJ 07310
East Hampton
30 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Southampton
20 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Quinn
197 Van Vorst Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymsJersey City Dog Friendly Apartments
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity