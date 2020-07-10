168 Harrison Ave 34

Amenities

2BR / 2BATH APARTMENT FOR RENT, WASHER/DRYER! - Property Id: 313952



*PLEASE INQUIRE ONLY IF YOU MEET THE REQUIREMENTS BELOW*



FREE 2ND MONTH & NO FEE! 2BR apartment for rent. This newly painted unit offers a perfect stay in a quiet area. Located on the 3rd floor of a charming brick building, unit #34. The tenant pays cooking gas and electricity; a 1.5 deposit is required, the parking is 'on the streets'. Small pets (under 30) pounds are accepted!



Renovated to impress, this unit provides super easy access to the main bus lines to get to the Path Train, NYC, Bayonne, Journal Square, and more...



APARTMENT FEATURES:

*Laundry in-unit

*Modern kitchen

*New stainless steel appliances

*Tons of sunlight

*Hardwood Flooring

*Plenty of windows

*Spacious and airy

*Closet space



REQUIREMENTS:

Application Fee - $50 (Non-Refundable)

Credit Score - 680 and higher

Income - Salary must be @ least 40x the rent

Inventory goes fast, so don't miss out!



**Please, do not hit Apply Now. Contact us to schedule a viewing first.



Taliah Karim

Broker/Agent

Text me: 646-229-2725

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/168-harrison-ave-jersey-city-nj-unit-34/313952

(RLNE5940023)