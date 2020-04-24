All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:35 AM

154 SHERMAN AVE

154 Sherman Ave · (201) 396-8447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

154 Sherman Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit #2 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
FOR RENT!!! Spacious 2BD plus den apartment in Prime Jersey City Heights location. The unit is in the 2nd floor of a Well-kept and meticulously cleaned 2-family home. The house is detached from both sides allowing for windows the natural lighting all around the apartment. Features: tin ceiling, skylight by the hallway, newly renovated kitchen: new cabinets and Stainless Steel appliances with granite counter tops and new hardwood flooring. Bathroom was updated to a modern look. Newly installed carpet in all bedrooms and living space. Loaded with closet space. Close to public transportation, Hoboken light rail and easy access to major highways. Steps from Palisade Avenue's retails and restaurants has to offer. Close proximity to Parks, schools and place of worship. Available June 1st. Broker's fee Applies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 SHERMAN AVE have any available units?
154 SHERMAN AVE has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 154 SHERMAN AVE have?
Some of 154 SHERMAN AVE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 154 SHERMAN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
154 SHERMAN AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 SHERMAN AVE pet-friendly?
No, 154 SHERMAN AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 154 SHERMAN AVE offer parking?
No, 154 SHERMAN AVE does not offer parking.
Does 154 SHERMAN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 154 SHERMAN AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 SHERMAN AVE have a pool?
No, 154 SHERMAN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 154 SHERMAN AVE have accessible units?
No, 154 SHERMAN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 154 SHERMAN AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 154 SHERMAN AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
