154 SHERMAN AVE

FOR RENT!!! Spacious 2BD plus den apartment in Prime Jersey City Heights location. The unit is in the 2nd floor of a Well-kept and meticulously cleaned 2-family home. The house is detached from both sides allowing for windows the natural lighting all around the apartment. Features: tin ceiling, skylight by the hallway, newly renovated kitchen: new cabinets and Stainless Steel appliances with granite counter tops and new hardwood flooring. Bathroom was updated to a modern look. Newly installed carpet in all bedrooms and living space. Loaded with closet space. Close to public transportation, Hoboken light rail and easy access to major highways. Steps from Palisade Avenue's retails and restaurants has to offer. Close proximity to Parks, schools and place of worship. Available June 1st. Broker's fee Applies.