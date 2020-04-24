All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:47 PM

151 SUSSEX ST

151 Sussex Street · (201) 333-4443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

151 Sussex Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Waterfront

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful and charming 2 beds/1 bath rental in an amazing location, Paulus Hook! Available July 1st. This south facing home features gorgeous hardwood floors, renovated kitchen with granite countertops, stain steel appliances and lots of cabinet storage. The two bedrooms are very spacious and there are plenty of closets throughout the apartment. There is a shared outdoor space on the back! Near all sorts of public transportation including, Exchange Place PATH and LighRail trains, WaterTaxi Ferry to Manhattan and public buses! 1 Month Broker fee apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 SUSSEX ST have any available units?
151 SUSSEX ST has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 151 SUSSEX ST have?
Some of 151 SUSSEX ST's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 SUSSEX ST currently offering any rent specials?
151 SUSSEX ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 SUSSEX ST pet-friendly?
No, 151 SUSSEX ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 151 SUSSEX ST offer parking?
No, 151 SUSSEX ST does not offer parking.
Does 151 SUSSEX ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 SUSSEX ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 SUSSEX ST have a pool?
No, 151 SUSSEX ST does not have a pool.
Does 151 SUSSEX ST have accessible units?
No, 151 SUSSEX ST does not have accessible units.
Does 151 SUSSEX ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 151 SUSSEX ST does not have units with dishwashers.
