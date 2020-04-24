151 SUSSEX ST

Amenities

Beautiful and charming 2 beds/1 bath rental in an amazing location, Paulus Hook! Available July 1st. This south facing home features gorgeous hardwood floors, renovated kitchen with granite countertops, stain steel appliances and lots of cabinet storage. The two bedrooms are very spacious and there are plenty of closets throughout the apartment. There is a shared outdoor space on the back! Near all sorts of public transportation including, Exchange Place PATH and LighRail trains, WaterTaxi Ferry to Manhattan and public buses! 1 Month Broker fee apply.