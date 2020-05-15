146 HOPKINS AVE

146 Hopkins Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07306 The Heights
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***GREAT DEAL***UPDATED 2BED/1BATH CLOSE TO JOURNAL SQUARE PATH TRAIN. THE HOME FEATURES, HARDWOOD FLOORS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, HIGH CEILING AND IS PET FRIENDLY. ONLY BLOCKS TO THE JSQ PATH TRAIN TOO. CURRENTLY USED AS A 1 BEDROOM.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
