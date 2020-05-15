All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 146 HOPKINS AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
146 HOPKINS AVE
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:30 AM

146 HOPKINS AVE

146 Hopkins Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
The Heights
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

146 Hopkins Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07306
The Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***GREAT DEAL***UPDATED 2BED/1BATH CLOSE TO JOURNAL SQUARE PATH TRAIN. THE HOME FEATURES, HARDWOOD FLOORS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, HIGH CEILING AND IS PET FRIENDLY. ONLY BLOCKS TO THE JSQ PATH TRAIN TOO. CURRENTLY USED AS A 1 BEDROOM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 HOPKINS AVE have any available units?
146 HOPKINS AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jersey City, NJ.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 146 HOPKINS AVE have?
Some of 146 HOPKINS AVE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 146 HOPKINS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
146 HOPKINS AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 HOPKINS AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 146 HOPKINS AVE is pet friendly.
Does 146 HOPKINS AVE offer parking?
No, 146 HOPKINS AVE does not offer parking.
Does 146 HOPKINS AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 146 HOPKINS AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 HOPKINS AVE have a pool?
No, 146 HOPKINS AVE does not have a pool.
Does 146 HOPKINS AVE have accessible units?
No, 146 HOPKINS AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 146 HOPKINS AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 146 HOPKINS AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Portside Towers
155 Washington St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Enclave
675 Monmouth Street
Jersey City, NJ 07306
Liberty Towers
33 Hudson St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Parkside East
30 Newport Parkway
Jersey City, NJ 07310
The Lively
321 Warren Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Pacific
25 River Drive South
Jersey City, NJ 07310
VYV North
474 Warren St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Windsor at Liberty House
115 Morris St
Jersey City, NJ 07302

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymJersey City Dog Friendly Apartments
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University