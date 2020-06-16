All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated May 30 2020 at 6:08 PM

142 SUSSEX ST

142 Sussex Street · (201) 333-4443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

142 Sussex Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Waterfront

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming, sun-drenched south-facing one-bed, one-bath located on quiet tree-lined street in the heart of historic Paulus Hook. Featuring a modern, windowed kitchen with white cabinets and sleek subway tile back splash and a spacious living/dining area with skylight and original exposed brick. Enjoy the convenience of a separate office nook, tastefully updated bath with pedestal sink and large, serene bedroom. Hardwood floors, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, abundant storage, on-site washer/dryer and delightful shared back yard oasis complete this lovely home. Ideally situated in close proximity to vibrant downtown Jersey City's trendy shops, restaurants, extensive night life and PATH train or ferry into Manhattan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 SUSSEX ST have any available units?
142 SUSSEX ST has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 142 SUSSEX ST have?
Some of 142 SUSSEX ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 SUSSEX ST currently offering any rent specials?
142 SUSSEX ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 SUSSEX ST pet-friendly?
No, 142 SUSSEX ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 142 SUSSEX ST offer parking?
No, 142 SUSSEX ST does not offer parking.
Does 142 SUSSEX ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 142 SUSSEX ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 SUSSEX ST have a pool?
No, 142 SUSSEX ST does not have a pool.
Does 142 SUSSEX ST have accessible units?
No, 142 SUSSEX ST does not have accessible units.
Does 142 SUSSEX ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 142 SUSSEX ST has units with dishwashers.
