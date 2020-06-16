142 SUSSEX ST

Amenities

Charming, sun-drenched south-facing one-bed, one-bath located on quiet tree-lined street in the heart of historic Paulus Hook. Featuring a modern, windowed kitchen with white cabinets and sleek subway tile back splash and a spacious living/dining area with skylight and original exposed brick. Enjoy the convenience of a separate office nook, tastefully updated bath with pedestal sink and large, serene bedroom. Hardwood floors, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, abundant storage, on-site washer/dryer and delightful shared back yard oasis complete this lovely home. Ideally situated in close proximity to vibrant downtown Jersey City's trendy shops, restaurants, extensive night life and PATH train or ferry into Manhattan.