Jersey City, NJ
135 NEW YORK AVE
Last updated June 5 2020 at 5:01 PM

135 NEW YORK AVE

135 New York Avenue · (201) 659-8600
Location

135 New York Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1105 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome to the Heights! Enjoy this newly renovated apartment, which features a large living space with 12-foot ceilings, central air throughout, hardwood floors, a huge private back yard, and a modern kitchen with Samsung stainless steel appliances. There are 2 large bedrooms and a sunroom/den that leads to your private back yard. Conveniently located 1 block from transportation to NYC or Hoboken. Everything you need is within walking distance including Riverview Park, Choc-o-Pain bakery, and Supremo Supermarket.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 NEW YORK AVE have any available units?
135 NEW YORK AVE has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 135 NEW YORK AVE have?
Some of 135 NEW YORK AVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 NEW YORK AVE currently offering any rent specials?
135 NEW YORK AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 NEW YORK AVE pet-friendly?
No, 135 NEW YORK AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 135 NEW YORK AVE offer parking?
No, 135 NEW YORK AVE does not offer parking.
Does 135 NEW YORK AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 NEW YORK AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 NEW YORK AVE have a pool?
No, 135 NEW YORK AVE does not have a pool.
Does 135 NEW YORK AVE have accessible units?
No, 135 NEW YORK AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 135 NEW YORK AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 NEW YORK AVE has units with dishwashers.
