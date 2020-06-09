135 NEW YORK AVE

Amenities
Welcome to the Heights! Enjoy this newly renovated apartment, which features a large living space with 12-foot ceilings, central air throughout, hardwood floors, a huge private back yard, and a modern kitchen with Samsung stainless steel appliances. There are 2 large bedrooms and a sunroom/den that leads to your private back yard. Conveniently located 1 block from transportation to NYC or Hoboken. Everything you need is within walking distance including Riverview Park, Choc-o-Pain bakery, and Supremo Supermarket.