135 NEW YORK AVE

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome to the Heights! Enjoy this newly renovated apartment, which features a large living space with 12-foot ceilings, central air throughout, hardwood floors, a huge private back yard, and a modern kitchen with Samsung stainless steel appliances. There are 2 large bedrooms and a sunroom/den that leads to your private back yard. Conveniently located 1 block from transportation to NYC or Hoboken. Everything you need is within walking distance including Riverview Park, Choc-o-Pain bakery, and Supremo Supermarket.