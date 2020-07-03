129 WAYNE ST

Amenities

***Brand New Tastefully Renovated Brownstone on Tree-Lined Block***This beautiful bright two bedroom, one bath home, with washer and dryer in the unit and high-end finishes, features hardwood floors, quartz countertops, sleek white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, zoned A/C units and attention to detail everywhere you look. The location of this property cannot be beat close enough to all of the downtown Jersey City nightlife, schools, parks, restaurants, all while situated on a quiet tree-lined residential block. Don't miss your opportunity!