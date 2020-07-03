All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:00 AM

129 WAYNE ST

129 Wayne Street · (201) 396-8447
Location

129 Wayne Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,550

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
***Brand New Tastefully Renovated Brownstone on Tree-Lined Block***This beautiful bright two bedroom, one bath home, with washer and dryer in the unit and high-end finishes, features hardwood floors, quartz countertops, sleek white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, zoned A/C units and attention to detail everywhere you look. The location of this property cannot be beat close enough to all of the downtown Jersey City nightlife, schools, parks, restaurants, all while situated on a quiet tree-lined residential block. Don't miss your opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 WAYNE ST have any available units?
129 WAYNE ST has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 129 WAYNE ST have?
Some of 129 WAYNE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 WAYNE ST currently offering any rent specials?
129 WAYNE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 WAYNE ST pet-friendly?
No, 129 WAYNE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 129 WAYNE ST offer parking?
No, 129 WAYNE ST does not offer parking.
Does 129 WAYNE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 129 WAYNE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 WAYNE ST have a pool?
No, 129 WAYNE ST does not have a pool.
Does 129 WAYNE ST have accessible units?
No, 129 WAYNE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 129 WAYNE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 129 WAYNE ST has units with dishwashers.
