Awesome location for this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit in the heart of Heights! Sun-filled apartment with hardwood floors, plenty of storage space, Central Air, washer and dryer on premises and 1 car parking in the driveway, shared backyard. Steps to bus connection to NYC or Journal Square, Central Ave shopping, parks and Pershing Field swimming pool. Sorry, no pets. Virtual tour available. NO FEE if rented by July 1st! Call before it's gone!