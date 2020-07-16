123 Hague Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spetacular an ANNUAL RENTAL. Lovingly, updated three bedrooms, Newly kitchen featuring high ceilings, stainless steel appliances w/granite countertop, tile backsplash new cabinets and lots os natural lights. The open floor plan is bonus which gives great living space to enjoy the nice fireplace.Cozy dinning room. Perfect size bedrooms, hardwood floors throughtout, sunroom viewing the backyard. Plenty space for storage in the basement. Prime location! Easy commute to NYC by trains, bus. Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, Parks. Available Augut 1st. Not pets, No smokers. A must see, calll today!