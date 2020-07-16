All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:33 AM

123 Hague Street

123 Hague Street · (732) 229-3532
Location

123 Hague Street, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spetacular an ANNUAL RENTAL. Lovingly, updated three bedrooms, Newly kitchen featuring high ceilings, stainless steel appliances w/granite countertop, tile backsplash new cabinets and lots os natural lights. The open floor plan is bonus which gives great living space to enjoy the nice fireplace.Cozy dinning room. Perfect size bedrooms, hardwood floors throughtout, sunroom viewing the backyard. Plenty space for storage in the basement. Prime location! Easy commute to NYC by trains, bus. Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, Parks. Available Augut 1st. Not pets, No smokers. A must see, calll today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Hague Street have any available units?
123 Hague Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 Hague Street have?
Some of 123 Hague Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Hague Street currently offering any rent specials?
123 Hague Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Hague Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 Hague Street is pet friendly.
Does 123 Hague Street offer parking?
No, 123 Hague Street does not offer parking.
Does 123 Hague Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Hague Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Hague Street have a pool?
No, 123 Hague Street does not have a pool.
Does 123 Hague Street have accessible units?
No, 123 Hague Street does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Hague Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 Hague Street does not have units with dishwashers.
