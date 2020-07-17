All apartments in Jersey City
12 Bright Street
12 Bright Street

12 Bright Street · (646) 600-9226
Location

12 Bright Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1113 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Gorgeous, modern, and large! 2-Bedroom 2-Full Bathroom condo with wonderful deck and shared private yard, in prime Downtown Jersey City location. Featuring an open floor plan, hardwood floors throughout, great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, stone counter-tops, the efficient layout makes it feel much larger than it’s SQFT. High-end finishes abound in the beautifully upgraded bathrooms. Central AC/HEAT throughout and in-unit WASHER & DRYER. Private 100SqFt terrace leads to a well-maintained common yard - your oasis in the city perfect for BBQs and lounging. 97 Walk Score (Walker’s Paradise), just steps to GROVE ST. PATH, NY Waterway FERRY, Van Vorst and Liberty State Parks, restaurants, shops, schools, and many other conveniences. Pets allowed at landlord’s discretion. NO BROKER FEE to tenant for 8/1 rental!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Bright Street have any available units?
12 Bright Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 Bright Street have?
Some of 12 Bright Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Bright Street currently offering any rent specials?
12 Bright Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Bright Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 Bright Street is pet friendly.
Does 12 Bright Street offer parking?
No, 12 Bright Street does not offer parking.
Does 12 Bright Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Bright Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Bright Street have a pool?
No, 12 Bright Street does not have a pool.
Does 12 Bright Street have accessible units?
No, 12 Bright Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Bright Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Bright Street does not have units with dishwashers.
