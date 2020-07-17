12 Bright Street

Amenities

Gorgeous, modern, and large! 2-Bedroom 2-Full Bathroom condo with wonderful deck and shared private yard, in prime Downtown Jersey City location. Featuring an open floor plan, hardwood floors throughout, great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, stone counter-tops, the efficient layout makes it feel much larger than it’s SQFT. High-end finishes abound in the beautifully upgraded bathrooms. Central AC/HEAT throughout and in-unit WASHER & DRYER. Private 100SqFt terrace leads to a well-maintained common yard - your oasis in the city perfect for BBQs and lounging. 97 Walk Score (Walker’s Paradise), just steps to GROVE ST. PATH, NY Waterway FERRY, Van Vorst and Liberty State Parks, restaurants, shops, schools, and many other conveniences. Pets allowed at landlord’s discretion. NO BROKER FEE to tenant for 8/1 rental!

