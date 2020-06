Amenities

Welcome to this stunning sun drenched freshly painted apartment in Jersey City! This unit has it all, Park Views, 3 bedrooms, open concept kitchen, dining room, living room, full bath, In unit washer and dryer, Gas oven/range, Beautiful bamboo floors, elevator, and additional washer and dyers In the basement. In addition this unit is located one block from New Jersey City University, near transportation, shopping and entertainment!