114 SUMMIT AVE

Amenities

coffee bar clubhouse fireplace bbq/grill oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar bbq/grill

A rare availability! This top floor studio apartment is in a charming Victorian house in the Bergen Hill neighborhood of Jersey City. With tall ceilings and a decorative fireplace, this is the perfect space for a single person living alone or with a significant other. The kitchen is in it’s own space and the bathroom is nicely proportioned. An incredible value with the bus stop for Journal Square at the corner of Belmont and Summit. Close proximity to the Garfield Light Rail stop and a Citi Bike stop 2 blocks away for an easy ride to either Grove Street or Exchange Place PATH stations. You’re in the middle of it all – close to restaurants and cafés, including the all new ITA Italian Kitchen, Hooked JC, Carvao BBQ, Snapdragon Coffee Shop, Crema (artisanal ice cream) and an all new eatery, Emma’s just opened in Journal Square. Don’t forget about Moore’s Lounge on Monticello featuring local jazz artists. And also on Monticello is Baonanas, a unique specialty desert shop. There are also several parks close by for kiddos and adults alike – Arlington Park, Bergen Hill Park, Berry Lane Park and Lincoln Park (Hudson County’s Largest Park) are all in close proximity. First month rent, 1.5 month security deposit and 1 month broker fee all due at lease signing. Video Tour available. Schedule your private showing today!