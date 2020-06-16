All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

114 SUMMIT AVE

114 Summit Avenue · (201) 396-8447
Location

114 Summit Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07304
McGinley Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$875

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

coffee bar
clubhouse
fireplace
bbq/grill
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
bbq/grill
A rare availability! This top floor studio apartment is in a charming Victorian house in the Bergen Hill neighborhood of Jersey City. With tall ceilings and a decorative fireplace, this is the perfect space for a single person living alone or with a significant other. The kitchen is in it’s own space and the bathroom is nicely proportioned. An incredible value with the bus stop for Journal Square at the corner of Belmont and Summit. Close proximity to the Garfield Light Rail stop and a Citi Bike stop 2 blocks away for an easy ride to either Grove Street or Exchange Place PATH stations. You’re in the middle of it all – close to restaurants and cafés, including the all new ITA Italian Kitchen, Hooked JC, Carvao BBQ, Snapdragon Coffee Shop, Crema (artisanal ice cream) and an all new eatery, Emma’s just opened in Journal Square. Don’t forget about Moore’s Lounge on Monticello featuring local jazz artists. And also on Monticello is Baonanas, a unique specialty desert shop. There are also several parks close by for kiddos and adults alike – Arlington Park, Bergen Hill Park, Berry Lane Park and Lincoln Park (Hudson County’s Largest Park) are all in close proximity. First month rent, 1.5 month security deposit and 1 month broker fee all due at lease signing. Video Tour available. Schedule your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 SUMMIT AVE have any available units?
114 SUMMIT AVE has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 SUMMIT AVE have?
Some of 114 SUMMIT AVE's amenities include coffee bar, clubhouse, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 SUMMIT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
114 SUMMIT AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 SUMMIT AVE pet-friendly?
No, 114 SUMMIT AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 114 SUMMIT AVE offer parking?
No, 114 SUMMIT AVE does not offer parking.
Does 114 SUMMIT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 SUMMIT AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 SUMMIT AVE have a pool?
No, 114 SUMMIT AVE does not have a pool.
Does 114 SUMMIT AVE have accessible units?
No, 114 SUMMIT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 114 SUMMIT AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 SUMMIT AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
