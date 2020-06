Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Check out this beautifully restored studio located minutes from the Journal Square Path Station. Fully loaded with an in unit washer/dryer and dishwasher. One parking spot included as well. This unit is vacant and easy to show. Parking is available for an additional fee of $150.00 per month.