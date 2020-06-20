All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 1004 SUMMIT AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
1004 SUMMIT AVE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

1004 SUMMIT AVE

1004 Summit Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
The Heights
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1004 Summit Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Stunning, fully renovated condo in Prime Jersey City Heights location with retail, dining, and transportation to NYC at your doorstep. This condo boasts custom kitchens with Quartz countertops, Exquisite floor-to-ceiling tiled bathrooms, smart home Samsung appliances, gorgeous moldings and woodwork, built-in surround sound, and laundry in unit. The condo has a dedicated storage unit in the basement with access to the shared rear yard. Last but not least you will have access to a 1500+ sq ft shared rooftop deck with unobstructed views of NYC equipped with outdoor speakers and water/sewer/gas hookups for grilling. This won’t last long, it’s a must-see! Taxes and HOA are approximate. Owner is an actively licensed NJ real estate broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 SUMMIT AVE have any available units?
1004 SUMMIT AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jersey City, NJ.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1004 SUMMIT AVE have?
Some of 1004 SUMMIT AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 SUMMIT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1004 SUMMIT AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 SUMMIT AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1004 SUMMIT AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 1004 SUMMIT AVE offer parking?
No, 1004 SUMMIT AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1004 SUMMIT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1004 SUMMIT AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 SUMMIT AVE have a pool?
No, 1004 SUMMIT AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1004 SUMMIT AVE have accessible units?
No, 1004 SUMMIT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 SUMMIT AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1004 SUMMIT AVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vantage
33 Park View Avenue
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Atlantic
31 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Modera Lofts
350 Warren Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
3 Journal Square
2935 John F Kennedy Blvd
Jersey City, NJ 07306
The Morgan at Provost Square
160 Morgan St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Lenox
207 Van Vorst St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Hudson Point
131 Dudley St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Quinn
197 Van Vorst Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymJersey City Pet Friendly Places
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University