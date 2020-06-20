1004 SUMMIT AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Stunning, fully renovated condo in Prime Jersey City Heights location with retail, dining, and transportation to NYC at your doorstep. This condo boasts custom kitchens with Quartz countertops, Exquisite floor-to-ceiling tiled bathrooms, smart home Samsung appliances, gorgeous moldings and woodwork, built-in surround sound, and laundry in unit. The condo has a dedicated storage unit in the basement with access to the shared rear yard. Last but not least you will have access to a 1500+ sq ft shared rooftop deck with unobstructed views of NYC equipped with outdoor speakers and water/sewer/gas hookups for grilling. This won’t last long, it’s a must-see! Taxes and HOA are approximate. Owner is an actively licensed NJ real estate broker.