RARE Single-family townhouse with 4-Bedroom and 2 full baths; Kitchen with oak cabinets, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher; Central A/C and Heating. Private back-yard. In-unit Washer/Dryer. Two-blocks away from the Grove Street PATH Station, Centrally located in Downtown Historic District of Jersey City. On-site parking available for additional fee. Small Pet considered and subject to pet fee and deposit. Optional to be furnished at extra cost. Will consider short-term lease.