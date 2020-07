Amenities

This beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment features hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are on opposite sides of the unit. Shared coin operated laundry is located in the basement of the building. Conveniently located 1 block away from public transportation into the city or around town! Great area for night life as well as the around the corner from the beautiful Columbus park. One month security, broker fee paid by landlord.