All apartments in Hoboken
Find more places like 910 PARK AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hoboken, NJ
/
910 PARK AVE
Last updated April 17 2020 at 7:10 PM

910 PARK AVE

910 Park Avenue · (201) 795-5200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hoboken
See all
Northwest Hoboken
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

910 Park Avenue, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Northwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You'll love the open feel in this spacious and bright home located in a beautiful Brownstone building. This 1 Bedroom plus Den with a separate dining room offers terrific details and character throughout. Featuring high ceilings, wide plank pine floors, 2 decorative marble fireplace mantels, original molding ,separate dining room, great closet space and a newly renovated kitchen with granite counters. This sought after Park Avenue block is close to everything Hoboken has to offer. (Cats OK - Available Now - 1 Month Broker Fee) Virtual Tour: https://jumpvisualtours.com/story/344671/u

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 PARK AVE have any available units?
910 PARK AVE has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 910 PARK AVE have?
Some of 910 PARK AVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 PARK AVE currently offering any rent specials?
910 PARK AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 PARK AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 910 PARK AVE is pet friendly.
Does 910 PARK AVE offer parking?
No, 910 PARK AVE does not offer parking.
Does 910 PARK AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 910 PARK AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 PARK AVE have a pool?
No, 910 PARK AVE does not have a pool.
Does 910 PARK AVE have accessible units?
No, 910 PARK AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 910 PARK AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 910 PARK AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 910 PARK AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 910 PARK AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 910 PARK AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Roosevelt
180 10th Street
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Avalon Hoboken
800 Madison St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
1000 Jefferson
1000 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Rivington
1130 Grand St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
1125 Jefferson Apartments
1125 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
77 Park Avenue
77 Park Ave
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Artisan Series
1100 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Park & Garden
1450 Garden St
Hoboken, NJ 07030

Similar Pages

Hoboken 1 BedroomsHoboken 2 Bedrooms
Hoboken Apartments with GymHoboken Apartments with Parking
Hoboken Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Englewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJPerth Amboy, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest HobokenNorthwest Hoboken
North East Hoboken
Southeast Hoboken

Apartments Near Colleges

Stevens Institute of TechnologyLIU Brooklyn
Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity