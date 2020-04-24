910 PARK AVE

Amenities

You'll love the open feel in this spacious and bright home located in a beautiful Brownstone building. This 1 Bedroom plus Den with a separate dining room offers terrific details and character throughout. Featuring high ceilings, wide plank pine floors, 2 decorative marble fireplace mantels, original molding ,separate dining room, great closet space and a newly renovated kitchen with granite counters. This sought after Park Avenue block is close to everything Hoboken has to offer. (Cats OK - Available Now - 1 Month Broker Fee) Virtual Tour: https://jumpvisualtours.com/story/344671/u