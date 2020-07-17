82 Bloomfield St 3A

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel ceiling fan elevator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly elevator

Two Bedroom On Desired Bloomfield St Steps To PATH - Property Id: 16589



Luxury two bedroom 1.5 bath, steps from PATH! Elevator building! Hardwood floors throughout, Stainless steel appliances. Solid core tall wood interior doors with built in shelvings throughout. This apartment also has Granite counter tops, gas fireplace and ceiling fans in all rooms.



Pets okay subject to landlords approval!



The Silverman-Reichel Team specializes in Hoboken and Downtown/Journal Square Jersey City real estate. Sales Associates Michael Reichel and Daniel Silverman have extensive knowledge of the local rental market. Let Hudson County's elite rental team, the SRT, be your local rental experts. Mike Reichel and Dan Silverman work with Liberty Realty so that they can offer you access to the most extensive rental inventory. **This particular apartment comes with a one-month broker fee, Landlord may require to perform their own “building unique” credit report** Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 131 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/82-bloomfield-st-hoboken-nj-unit-3a/16589

Property Id 16589



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5952975)