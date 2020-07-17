All apartments in Hoboken
82 Bloomfield St 3A

82 Bloomfield St · (201) 822-1248
Location

82 Bloomfield St, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southeast Hoboken

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3A · Avail. now

$3,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
Two Bedroom On Desired Bloomfield St Steps To PATH - Property Id: 16589

Luxury two bedroom 1.5 bath, steps from PATH! Elevator building! Hardwood floors throughout, Stainless steel appliances. Solid core tall wood interior doors with built in shelvings throughout. This apartment also has Granite counter tops, gas fireplace and ceiling fans in all rooms.

Pets okay subject to landlords approval!

The Silverman-Reichel Team specializes in Hoboken and Downtown/Journal Square Jersey City real estate. Sales Associates Michael Reichel and Daniel Silverman have extensive knowledge of the local rental market. Let Hudson County's elite rental team, the SRT, be your local rental experts. Mike Reichel and Dan Silverman work with Liberty Realty so that they can offer you access to the most extensive rental inventory. **This particular apartment comes with a one-month broker fee, Landlord may require to perform their own “building unique” credit report** Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 131 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/82-bloomfield-st-hoboken-nj-unit-3a/16589
Property Id 16589

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5952975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 Bloomfield St 3A have any available units?
82 Bloomfield St 3A has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 82 Bloomfield St 3A have?
Some of 82 Bloomfield St 3A's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 Bloomfield St 3A currently offering any rent specials?
82 Bloomfield St 3A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 Bloomfield St 3A pet-friendly?
Yes, 82 Bloomfield St 3A is pet friendly.
Does 82 Bloomfield St 3A offer parking?
No, 82 Bloomfield St 3A does not offer parking.
Does 82 Bloomfield St 3A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 82 Bloomfield St 3A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 Bloomfield St 3A have a pool?
No, 82 Bloomfield St 3A does not have a pool.
Does 82 Bloomfield St 3A have accessible units?
No, 82 Bloomfield St 3A does not have accessible units.
Does 82 Bloomfield St 3A have units with dishwashers?
No, 82 Bloomfield St 3A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 82 Bloomfield St 3A have units with air conditioning?
No, 82 Bloomfield St 3A does not have units with air conditioning.
