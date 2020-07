Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel ceiling fan elevator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

Location! Location! Location! Luxury 2 bedroom 1.5 bath very close to Hoboken Path. Settle one block off of Washington Street and Enjoy all of the Bars/Restaurants Hoboken has to offer. Throughout this apartment you will find hardwood floors, built-in shelving & 5 star hotel rated sound proofing. This unit also offers stainless steel appliances, tall solid wood core interior doors, ceiling fans and pot filler above the stove. July 1 move in.